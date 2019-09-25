Blaine was born December 29, 1947 to Earl and Erma Jane Burger. He was raised in Sisquoc and was part of the Ontiveros-Burger clan. Blaine attended Blochman School and graduated from Righetti High School in1965. After graduation Blaine enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for four year.
After his discharge, Blaine began his career in the oil industry. In the 1980's he moved to Trinity County where he worked as a mechanic and welder at Trinity Lake. He loved the serenity and waters of Northern California. Blaine loved cutting wood and riding on his Quad with his Weaverville buddies. He was famous for the “rat rod” he had designed and built.
Blaine passed away on August 22, 2019 in Douglas City, California. He is survived by his wife Jan, daughter and son Tiffany and Brandon Burger of Santa Maria, step- children Scott Lasham of Weaverville, Christy Nieri of Redding, and Tamara Escareo of Arcada. Blaine is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Teresa and John Rivas of Sisquoc, brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Nancy Burger of Benicia, numerous nieces and nephews and a large extended family of cousins and friends. Blaine will be missed and loved by all.
Blaine was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Erma Jane Burger.
Blaine will be laid to rest at the San Ramon Chapel at a later date. A celebration of life will follow.
