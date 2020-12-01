Dwight Foster Giesmann, age 79, sadly passed away at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL on Monday, November 23, 2020 after a two week battle with Covid-19.
Dwight was born February 21, 1941 in Indiana, as a young boy his family moved to Downey, CA and he went to Downey High School. As an adult Dwight moved to Santa Maria where he worked at Martin-Marietta and Souza Foods. He later moved to upstate NY, finished his career, and retired from Sysco Foods. After retirement Dwight moved to Homosassa, FL and most recently lived happily in Beverly Hills, FL.
Dwight loved playing poker and golf and was good at it. He had a “belly laugh” that was infectious. Dwight found the love of his life Mary and they were married November 30, 2019. He loved his kids and was so happy they all attended his wedding. Dwight loved his Church friends and his nights out dancing and listening to local musicians.
Dwight was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad (Dorothy and Foster Giesmann) and sister Janet Turner.
Dwight is survived by his wife Mary and four children. Michael Ledestich (Pam), Dwight John Giesmann (Shelly), Donna Randolph (Tim), David Giesmann (Yvonne), and his much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Cheryl Fikse and his nieces and nephews.
Services locally will be private. Services in Florida to be decided later due to pandemic.
