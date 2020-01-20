Dr. William Barnhart Van Valin II (affectionately known by all as Barney), the 3rd child of Dr. William B. and Pauli Van Valin, was born at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara on July 25th, 1952. He left us peacefully January 4th, 2020. Barney had a happy childhood living in the Solvang family home on Old Mill Road. Barney and his siblings spent an active childhood in the back field, the creek, the river, Duff's field and Alisal. After starting school at Solvang Elementary, and graduating from Dunn in 1970 he attended Greenville college in Illinois. He then moved into a local family residence in Guadalajara, Mexico, where he learned local culture while also becoming fluent in Spanish. During this time Barney attended medical school at Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara. At that time, he was also the only American player on the Mexican National Football Team, which placed 3rd in the World Cup playoffs that year.