Dr. Suresh Lohda
0 entries

Dr. Suresh Lohda

Dr. Suresh Lodha

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. Suresh Lohda

Dr. Suresh Lodha was born on November 19, 1943 in Udaipur, India. As a young physician in 1984, he moved to Santa Maria to open the medical practice that he operated until his untimely passing on March 18, 2020.

His cheerful presence and genuine compassion have brought light to the community for over a generation. The love, care, and generosity he showed to everyone-his patients, his family, his friends, and even complete strangers, was infectious and a model for all of those he touched.

Dr. Lodha is one of seven siblings. Dr. Lodha is survived by his loving wife, Vimala, his daughter, Neha Sharma (Gaurav), his two grandsons, Riaz and Iman, and countless other friends and family. He will be sorely missed.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Suresh Lohda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News