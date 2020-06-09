St. George, Utah - Dr. Phyllis Gwendolyn Elizondo Swift, age 69, died suddenly on May 27, 2020. She was born on March 20, 1951, in La Oroya, Peru to Peggy and Joseph Elizondo.
She is survived by her husband, Edson E. Swift; children: Marcus Caldwell, Paul Caldwell, Stephanie Minderhoud, Jeff Swift and Ryan Swift; ten grandchildren; brother, Brian Elizondo; and sister, Susan Elizondo Wagner.
Phyllis, a devout Catholic, lived her life according to the words of Mother Teresa, “Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”
The family wishes you memorialize Phyllis by making donations to Dixie State University's new Nursing Department, Dr. Phyllis Swift Scholarship, in one of the following ways:
1. Mail a check made out to Dixie State University, 225 S University Avenue, St. George, UT 84770, indicating you would like to donate to the Dr. Phyllis Swift Scholarship.
2. Visit https://giving.dixie.edu.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 West 200 North, St. George, Utah.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the St. George Catholic Church, 259 West 200 North, St. George, Utah.
