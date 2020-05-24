× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. George John Hiester on May 17, 2020. He passed away peacefully at his home in Arroyo Grande with his wife Mary by his side. He will be dearly missed. George was born on November 15, 1929, in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from University of Washington Medical School in 1954 at the age of 25. He then served as a doctor in the Air Force stationed at Larson Air Force Base, Moses Lake, Washington.

In 1958 he moved to Santa Maria where he opened his family medical practice, and continued practicing medicine for over 60 years. He delivered over 3000 babies and took great pride in taking care of multiple generations of families. His care for each one of his patients was personal and genuine. He was the true definition of a family doctor. Being a doctor was his life and it brought him much joy.