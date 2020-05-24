It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. George John Hiester on May 17, 2020. He passed away peacefully at his home in Arroyo Grande with his wife Mary by his side. He will be dearly missed. George was born on November 15, 1929, in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from University of Washington Medical School in 1954 at the age of 25. He then served as a doctor in the Air Force stationed at Larson Air Force Base, Moses Lake, Washington.
In 1958 he moved to Santa Maria where he opened his family medical practice, and continued practicing medicine for over 60 years. He delivered over 3000 babies and took great pride in taking care of multiple generations of families. His care for each one of his patients was personal and genuine. He was the true definition of a family doctor. Being a doctor was his life and it brought him much joy.
George was an avid pilot and loved flying planes, especially his Piper Twin Comanche. He loved windsurfing, sailing, water skiing, and mountain biking with his late brother Carl. He enjoyed barbecuing a Santa Maria tri-tip or eating a good In-N-Out Burger. George loved traveling with family and friends. He was always learning new computer technology. George was funny, a great story teller and was loved by all that knew him. He was always just a phone call away, ready to listen and he truly cared. Everyone in his life knew how much they were loved. At heart, George was a healer of people and things.
Dr. George Hiester is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary; children Marty Hiester, Jill Kennedy, Jan Hiester, Rand Hiester and Jason McGinnis; along with grandchildren Rebecca Orosco, Matthew Kennedy, Michael Orosco, and Brandon McGinnis. Also his devoted dogs Bailey and Princess.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Mission Hope Cancer Center or Shriners Children's Hospital. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
