Dr. Francis C. Lundin

Francis was born to Orville and Marion Lundin in Marquette Michigan on June 18, 1936. He passed away, on March 2, 2019.
Fran lived in Ishpeming, MI and attended local schools. He graduated from Ishpeming High School in 1954 and spent his first year of college at Michigan State University.
In the summer of 1955 Fran met Donna Jarvela at her sister's wedding where they were both attendants and have been together from that day forward.
Fran received his Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Michigan University in 1958 and was granted an Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship to the University of Michigan to work on his Master's.
In 1959 he began teaching in the Negaunee Michigan School District. He taught there 2 years, married Donna and finished his Master's at Northern Michigan University. Over that time he wrote and illustrated a book with coauthor Dr. Luthor S. West, entitled “The Free Living Protozoa”, which is still used in colleges today.
In 1961 Fran and Donna moved to Santa Maria where he began teaching in the Santa Maria High School District.
In 1969 he was granted a sabbatical by Santa Maria High School to work on his Doctorate at Ball State University where he was granted his Doctor of Education. After completion Fran decided to continue teaching in high school and devoted much of his time to his students and the faculty where he was an active part of the teachers union. Fran's students probably remember a classroom full of different animals, his stories, and his many trips to Death Valley with his students.
Fran was interested in everything. His interest in tropical fish began as a child and continued through his life, expanding to ponds in the backyard and Japanese Koi. He was an avid railroader, fly fisherman, gardener, artist, and skilled woodworker. His last big woodworking project was a complete kitchen. He loved camping and fishing in the mountains with his family and always shared the best fishing spots.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
He is survived by his wife Donna of 59 years, 3 children: Wendy (Chris), Tamra (Chris), Bryce (Renea), eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild, and 2 sisters Barbara Jastremski (Ted) and Mary Knutson (Daphne) as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Louis De Montfort Catholic Church on Monday 3/11/2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.
I am one of those Death Valley trip students. Impossible to forget experience! Lost you and Spazz in such a close timeframe. So sad😢 my two favorites.
