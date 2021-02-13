Dr. Edward A. Smith, 79, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2021 with loving family by his side. Ed was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 27, 1941 to Leila and Morey Smith. As a child Ed was a brilliant student, an avid reader, a sandlot baseball player and a Cubs fan. Ed graduated from Sullivan High School in 1959. He attended Dartmouth College and graduated in 1963 with a degree in Philosophy. Ed returned to Chicago and received his M.D. from the University of Illinois in 1967. From 1968-1970, Ed served in the US Public Health Service, stationed in Chinle, AZ. He returned to Chicago to serve residencies in Neurology and Neurosurgery until 1975. Ed moved to Santa Maria in 1975 and opened his own neurosurgery and neurology practice while working at Marian Hospital. Ed retired in 2013 but was always very active with local organizations, especially the Orcutt Kiwanis.
Ed is survived by his four children: Dana (Jody), Lewis, Shelby (Luca), and Jeremy; Granddaughters Maya and Ava; his brother Elliot (Sandy); nephews David and Gregory; and great-nieces Paige and Sloane, and great-nephew Andrew.
See you later, Alligator Ed.
