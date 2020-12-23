Couples who have been in love, and by the grace of Almighty God, have survived the death of their loved one, will understand why I have written this the way that I have.
This is not your typical biography of a deceased person, as they define in the dictionary, but rather, this obituary will share what the widow considers hers and Doug's love story over the course of 48 years.
Douglas Andrew Halvorsen left his earthly body to be present to His Lord on December 17, 2020, one day after his and his wife's 48th wedding anniversary on December 16.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie (Barraza); two sons, Marcos and Joseph Vasquez; daughters, Lynda Miller and Nianne Nickerson and son-in-law Robert Nickerson. He is also survived by sister Ann Lukasunis of Olympia, Washington, and her children Kristin Collins and Douglas Lukasunis. Niece Kristin has two lovely children Kennedy and Ryan. When speaking of his grandchildren -- Lindsay, Rachel (Dylan Montano); and Russell Miller; Amber Belton (Ronnie Belton); Sarah Vasquez and Nicholas Vasquez; Paige and Reese Nickerson; and great grandchildren, Isla Mendoza; Lana Montano; Lilah and Aidran Alvarado; and Violet Belton. -- he would get the biggest grin and look on his face that said it all! His grandchildren and great grandchildren meant the world to him, and he treasured each and every one of them as the gifts from our Lord that they were, bringing so much joy and happiness.
Doug loved to tell his friends of the high GPA's of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and they brought him a great source of pride. He loved to tell of their athleticism and musical talents.
He attended the University of Oregon, earning his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He was interviewed by the Santa Maria high school superintendent on one of his state teacher recruiting trips and hired immediately for his beloved Righetti High School. He packed his tiny VW and drove with all his belongings to Santa Maria, where he taught for 39 years, earning the love and respect of hundreds of students and later their children. He was best known for teaching art and all humanities courses. Close to retirement, he was honored with a one-man art show where his unique art pieces were displayed.
Being an art teacher, one wouldn't expect him to be athletic; however, he coached cross country and wrestling, and served as athletic director for several years. His wife would be the first to say he was not a “Tiger” on the golf course but he thoroughly enjoyed the links with friends and especially hitting that ridiculous ball with his wife, daughter, and son in law, Robert.
From the beginning as a family, they alternated attending services at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church (SLDM) and St. Peters Episcopal Church where Doug was baptized as a teenager in Oregon. That soon changed and by the time their daughter Nianne was born and was baptized Catholic, Doug was on his journey to becoming Catholic. At the same time, the couple became very interested in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal within the Catholic Church. I told you this was a love story! Jesus truly brought the couple to His bosom with so much love. They became wonderfully involved over the next few years in various ministries. And one day Doug was asked by Fr. Bill Garcia, the pastor of SLDM at that time if he was interested in the Diaconate. After many prayerful weeks the couple gave the pastor their affirmative answer and began a 5-year monthly study. For the couple, it was a time of tremendous religious growth, learning so much more than they imagined they knew about their precious faith.
After Doug's ordination, Deacon Doug baptized many, married countless couples, and preached the Holy Gospel. He brought a wealth of consolation and empathy to families when he officiated at vigils and graveside services.
One of the most rewarding activities the couple initiated at SLDM was the annual coat drive which blossomed to the collection of blankets, sleeping bags, baby diapers and more for the needy in the community. Deacon Doug would secure a no-charge 24-foot moving truck, and collections were held on a Fall weekend before and after each Mass, where parishioners lovingly gave of themselves.
So, you ask, how is this a love story? It is the story of a couple growing daily in their faith by their love involving their works. Because the Lord blessed this couple daily as they helped Him take care of His flock, they became more and more in love with what they did for the Lord. And therefore loved each other and his people more and more.
The prayer of this widow is that everyone finds this same love for all of God's children. That each couple love their spouse more and more each day, setting an example for their children and neighbors that their love for each other has no bounds. What greater legacy can we leave our children and friends but a love story filled with awesome memories that last forever.
On Sunday, December 27th, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M., the viewing will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary. No one will be admitted without a mask, and social distancing will be strictly enforced. Due to the rapid spread of Covid 19, the Rosary and Celebration of the Holy Mass will be private for family only. However, when the restrictions are lifted, full memorial Mass and services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make donations to the Parkinson's Disease or the Alzheimer's Foundations.
AMEN
