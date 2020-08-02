You have permission to edit this article.
Dorothy May Gazda
Dorothy May Gazda

July 24, 2020

Dorothy May Gazda, 94, resident of Lompoc, CA Passed away July 24, 2020 . Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

