Dorothy Marie Smith

Dorothy Smith passed away on Nov 1st, 2018. Born on Nov 18, 1923 to Fred and Elsie King in Reed Springs Missouri. Dorothy graduated high school in Van Buren Missouri. She married Jesse D. Smith in 1944 and in the same year moved to Santa Maria just prior to his completion of service during WWII. Dorothy worked for Santa Maria High School in the cafeteria for 28 years and retired in 1986. Together she and Jesse loved to camp, fish, explore and travel throughout California, Oregon, Washington and Canada. She was a member of the Santa Maria First Assembly of God and Pacific Christian Church since 1960. We want to especially thank the wonderful caregivers at Hillview Residence who were able to assist her during the last year and a half. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Jesse, son Jay Dee Smith and two grandsons; Jeff and Mark Smith. Dorothy is survived by her son Johnny Smith and his wife Jeane, grandchildren; Danny Smith, Julie Caresio, Lori Schmidt, Lisa Risner and nine Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and brother, Myrtle Crouch and James Thompson, respectively. Funeral arrangements by Dudley Hoffman. Viewing on Thursday, Nov 8th from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Graveside service will be held on Nov 9th at 2:00 P.M. Reception to follow at Foxenwood Tennis & Swim Clubhouse located at 1087 Clubhouse Drive, Orcutt.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
