Dorothy Margaret Seelos

Dorothy Margaret (Nelson) Seelos, 94, of Oceano, CA passed away on December 26th, 2018. In 2001, she moved with her husband, Walter Seelos, to San Luis Obispo County when she was 77 years old.
Dorothy was born in Chicago, ILL and graduated from Von Steuben High School. She then graduated from her alma mater Iowa State University where she majored in Home Economics. Returning to Chicago to wed her school sweetheart, Walter Seelos, on December 28th, 1948. She moved with Walter and her three children Gordon, Jean and Scott to Redwood City, CA in 1968 where they owned and operated an in-flight and corporate catering company specializing in institutional and restaurant food services. Throughout Dorothy's colorful life she was a teacher, caterer, homemaker, and quilter. Above all she loved her family; her children, grand children and great-grand children.
Dorothy is survived by her sister Bea Johnson, and her sons, Gordon and Scott Seelos and their families.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents John and Jeannette Nelson, sister Marilyn Swanson; husband Walter Seelos; and daughter Jean Seelos.
A memorial gathering and celebration of Dorothy's life will be held Sunday, January 13th, 2019 at 1860 Todos Santos Court, Oceano from 1:00- 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to your favorite charity in memory of Dorothy, the Yo-Yo Queen, who inspired 'Love and Friendship' to all.
