Dorothy M Gorsline passed on September 1st at her home surrounded by her family. Born July 5th 1927 in Akron Ohio, she moved with her family to Atascadero at a young age. She graduated from Atascadero High school in 1945. Upon her graduation, she married Burton Gorsline. After the war, she and her new husband lived in Arroyo Grande for a couple of years but eventually moved to Santa Maria in 1952, where Burton owned and operated Magneto and Electrical Service.
Dorothy was a homemaker and an avid backyard gardener with numerous varieties of geraniums and orchids. She enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles. She was a cub scout leader and member of the old Grace Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Linda Gorsline Holden, son Phillip Gorsline. She is survived by her daughter Christine Gorsline Dillon of Washington state, son Scott Gorsline and his wife, Elly of Santa Ana, California, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and several great, great, grand-children. As per her request there will be no services, just a private graveside gathering at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.