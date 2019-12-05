{{featured_button_text}}
Dorothy (Korte) McKay

Dorothy (Korte) McKay passed away peacefully at her home in Hughson, CA, on November 5, 2019. She was born in Bowling Green, MO, on November 28, 1922, and married James McKay in 1946. She was preceded in death by sons James Jr. and Alan. She is survived by her husband James, son Ron and his wife Magda, daughter-in-law Sonia Elizabeth, daughter Joanne and her husband Tim, 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Santa Maria on December 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Santa Maria Cemetery.

