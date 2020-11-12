Dorothy Juanita Thompson passed away in the early morning of September 25th, 2020. She was comfortable at home, experienced no pain, and family was present.
She was born August 19, 1940 to Edna and Raymond McGhee in rural Campbell County, Tennessee. As soon as she was old enough to speak her own mind, she made it clear that her name was not Dorothy or Dottie but Juanita. Once this was established, Juanita spent the rest of her young life learning the things that would be the foundation of her life; faith, family and self reliance.
When recently asked about her time as a young woman and meeting her husband, Juanita said “Well, during that time I didn't really want to be bothered.” Apparently U.S. Thompson bothered her the least, and they were married on October 18th, 1958.
After her husband served in the Navy, and they had already begun to start a family, Juanita and U.S. decided that the best way to build a future was to leave the area in Tennessee where they both grew up and loved.
This risk eventually paid off when U.S. found work with the U.S. Government, and they followed the opportunities in front of them, living in the states of Ohio, New Mexico, North Dakota, Montana and finally arriving in California. All along the way experiencing people who didn't talk like them, didn't look like them, ate food like them, or even worshipped like them. But with grace and humility they were always able to adapt and made many friends along the way.
When Juanita's two sons became young adults, she decided that she wanted to get a job. Against her husband's wishes, she starting working retail at Montgomery Wards and worked there until until she retired. Even in her final days, Juanita spoke fondly of her work experience, and the friends she made while working there.
Shortly before her retirement Juanita's sons started families of their own and in no time Juanita was a grandmother of five. After doing her share of grandma duties, Juanita and U.S. decided that it was time to move one last time, returning to something familiar. They returned to Tennessee and built a beautiful new home. Their final home together.
Unfortunately Juanita's husband died suddenly in 2009. It didn't take Juanita long to decide what she wanted to do. She would unexpectedly move one more time. Back to California. Back to her family.
The loss of her husband was always on her mind. The move back to California and family helped. But it was the birth of a great grandson which became the joy of her life. Every moment she spent with him was the best.
This year has been a challenge for everyone, including Juanita. After a sudden diagnosis and brief attempt at treatment, it was obvious that it was time. Juanita was ready. During one last visit to her husband's gravesite, she was asked what she thought dad would be thinking right now? She replied, I think he would be proud. And then it was mutually agreed that she had had a successful life.
Juanita passed away peacefully in the early morning at home with family present. A private family burial service was held at Santa Maria Cemetery, where Juanita was laid to rest next to her husband U.S. ,and yes, he would be proud.
Juanita is survived by her sister Pat Orick, sons Timothy and Robert, grandchildren Chalice, Brian, Samantha, Tyler, Cassandra, and great grandson Nathan.
