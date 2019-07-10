Dorothy Jones passed away April 8, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born on December 31,1926, in San Francisco, CA to Ruth and MacDonald Switzer. One of Dorothy's favorite things to say was “Everyone celebrates on my birthday!” Quite literally a New Year.
On the date of July 23,1943 she met a young Navy man at the Hospitality House. They were married on July 26th...3 years (not 3 days) later! She and Carter were married for 67 years before he passed away in 2013. She lived her dream of being a wife and a mother. Doug, Les, Ken, Tom and Marcia were born into the family. Many other people were so close to her heart that they were unofficially adopted into the Jones family circle. She is survived by her sister, Peg Samii; her 5 children mentioned above, their spouses: Kristine, Robin, Debbie, Carolyn, Ralph; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces, 2 nephews and numerous friends. Her heart and her home were always open to humans and animals alike.
She was a favorite room mom at the kids' schools as they were growing up and she was active in PTA, Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star, Gophers, Toastmistress and worked for the ROP. Dorothy commented often that she was so pleased that her children were unique, “no cookie cutter kids!” (although she did have a sweet tooth that included cookies and, of course, chocolate). She loved to play board games, work crossword puzzles, put together jigsaw puzzles and play cards.
In lieu of flowers, please consider helping someone in need: a favorite charity, a struggling family or a friend that needs a pick-me-up. Dorothy would be honored because that is how she lived her life. A life well-lived, a woman well-loved. She will long be remembered and dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 17th, if you would like to attend, please RSVP by August 8th to Carolyn (805) 937-1767. Please leave your name and phone#, you will be contacted with the information.
