Dorothy Was born in New Jersey and lived there most of her life with time in Florida & moved to California in 1998.
She worked hard her entire life in the restaurant field to provide for her family.
After a hospital stay she went to Country Oaks Care Center December 2017. On June 5, 2019 she passed peacefully with family by her side.
Much thanks and gratitude goes to the owners John & Sharon Henning and all the wonderful staff at Country Oaks Care Center. I could not have done it without all of you. Each and every staff member is dedicated to making the lives of those there better and for that I am grateful.
Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. tba
