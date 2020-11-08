Dorothy Fuller

You have permission to edit this article.
Dorothy was born in Leroy, Ill. on Oct. 16, 1927 to Gilbert and Grace Turner. She married and they moved to San Bernardino, Ca. After her husband was killed in an auto accident she married Ralph Fuller and moved to Corona Del Mar, Ca. She was employed by Philco-Ford, Aeroneutronic Div. where she became the highest ranked woman in the company.

When her husband sold his business they moved to Santa Maria. They purchased Speedmarine (on Donovan) from Bill McDaniel and they operated the business until they retired in 1992.

Dorothy was an active member of the Fuller-Scott-Terry-McDaniel-Vose Race Team. They built and raced a Land Speed Car at the Bonneville Salt Flats for 9 years setting a number of records.

Dorothy loved to travel and visited many countries in Europe, Asia, South and Central America. For many years they had a home in Ecuador overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Dorothy had a very active and full life. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, 2 sons, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

