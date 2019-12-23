Dorothy Davis, 99, of Santa Maria, passed away on December 21st.

Dorothy was born in 1920 to Ethel and Owen Thomas in Brookville, Ohio.

Dorothy enjoyed spending time with family, gambling, traveling, baking various desserts, and caring for her orchids.

Dorothy was predeceased by siblings Norma Krintzline and Leonard Thomas; and husband Weppler Davis. She is survived by two children, Ted Davis and Debbie Ackerman; and her grandchildren, Drew Ackerman and Lauren Ackerman.

Visitation will be held at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Santa Maria cemetery following the service.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary. com

