Dorothy D. Hill

Dorothy Hill passed away at home 30 years to the day after her husband Bruce P. Hill. The Hill family moved to Santa Maria in 1958. She is survived by her children Dottie (Des) and Brian (Jeanie) of Santa Barbara, Holly (Larry) of Olympia, WA, Jon, and Tami of Santa Maria, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Her home and family were the center of her life. She is dearly loved and deeply missed. A post-COVID celebration of life is anticipated.
