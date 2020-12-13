You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy D. Hill
0 entries

Dorothy D. Hill

November 25, 2020

  • 0
Hill Dorothy.jpg

Dorothy Hill passed away at home 30 years to the day after her husband Bruce P. Hill. The Hill family moved to Santa Maria in 1958. She is survived by her children Dottie (Des) and Brian (Jeanie) of Santa Barbara, Holly (Larry) of Olympia, WA, Jon, and Tami of Santa Maria, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Her home and family were the center of her life. She is dearly loved and deeply missed. A post-COVID celebration of life is anticipated.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News