Doris "Tiny" Simas nee Azevedo

Date of Birth 06/07/1930 Place of Birth Santa Maria
Date of Death 07/18/2018 Place of Death Simi Valley, CA
Mother of three, Grandmother of three, Great Grandmother of two. Retired as Bakery Clerk from Safeway Super Market.
Celebration of Life Ceremony to be held at Santa Maria Inn in the Kent Room at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018. Buffet to be provided.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Alzheimer's Disease Research.
