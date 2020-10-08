Doris Throckmorton Lahr

Doris T. Lahr, 91, of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Doris was born in Whittier, CA to Bernice and O. Ray Throckmorton on Feb 22, 1929. She attended Whittier College where she met her husband to be, Donald E. Lahr. They were married on June 30, 1950. Doris and Don enjoyed 60 wonderful years together.
She enjoyed traveling and exploring the world with her husband, Don. She loved her home and enjoyed gardening as well as playing bridge with her friends. She was passionate about serving in her community, but first and foremost, Doris was devoted to her family, treasuring visits from her four sons and their families.
Doris was a long-time civic leader. She actively supported a variety of community outreaches and programs including: Pacific Conservatory for the Performing Arts, Visiting Nurses, Marian Medical Foundation, Santa Barbara County Juvenile Delinquency Commission, CA State Republican Central Committee, Minerva Club and the Allan Hancock Community College Foundation. She was an active member of P.E.O., The Board, and the Santa Maria Birthday Group. In 1992 Doris was recognized as Assembly District “Woman of the Year” by the California State Assembly.
Doris was especially proud of being the inaugural donor in the creation of the “Hancock Promise” endowment for Allan Hancock Community College providing free tuition for local high school graduates.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Doris is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law: Donald A. Lahr and Lucia Ceniseroz Lahr, Lawrence R. Lahr and Krystal Jackson Lahr, Jeffery G. Lahr and Wendy Fugate Lahr, Thomas M. Lahr and Laurie Huntley Lahr; and, fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Doris will be interred in a private ceremony for the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
We wish to extend our sincere thanks to devoted friends and family who helped care for Doris in her final days: Brianna Baldacchino, Ellie Baldacchino, Catie Ball, Sharkey Gustafson, Brandon Riegler, Tele Willis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris' name to the Lahr Scholarship Endowment at the Allan Hancock College Foundation (P.O. Box 5170, Santa Maria, CA, 93456) or online at www.AHCFoundation.org/give).
