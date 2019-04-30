Doris Elaine Cheadle

Surrounded by her immediate and extended family, in the family room of the home she and her husband had purchased over 68 years ago, Doris Cheadle passed away in the early hours of April 27. She was 98, two weeks short of her 99th birthday.
Doris was born in Santa Maria on May 10, 1920, and grew up on the Orcutt Hill where her father, Herman Balmes, was employed by the Union Oil Company as an electrician, while her mother, Edith (Larson) maintained a home that included Doris's older sister, Frances. As a young girl, Doris would spend hours climbing trees, playing sports and enjoying the outdoors. Her family was friends with another Orcutt Hill family, the Cheadles, and later on one of the Cheadles would play a very significant role in her life.
When she was 12, Doris and her family moved to Montebello where she graduated from high school and Fullerton Junior College. After completing her education, Doris started work at B.F. Goodrich and then Union Oil as a crackerjack secretary.
After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, America became involved in the seminal event of Doris's generation: World War II.
As it did with millions of young men at the time, the war swept up her old friend from the Orcutt Hill, Eugene Cheadle. After graduating from Santa Maria High School, and Santa Maria Junior College (now Allan Hancock College), Eugene began working for the United States Postal Service, a career that was interrupted when he joined the United States Army at the beginning of the war.
Away from home, and in a war-torn Europe, where sudden death was more than a remote possibility, Eugene began writing Doris's mother. The letters rekindled the old connection between the Balmes and Cheadle families and eventually led to Eugene and Doris's courtship and the couple's subsequent marriage in Los Angeles on January 25, 1947.
The pair set up housekeeping locally and a son, Craig, was born at Sisters' Hospital in 1949. Their second child, Nancy followed in 1951 and Ross, their last child, arrived in 1954. Shortly after Nancy's birth, Mr. and Mrs. Cheadle moved into a home close to Miller Street School, which all of their children attended. With the birth of her first child, Doris left the active work force and became a full time homemaker. Her husband and children were well-served by her decision.
She provided a comfortable, welcoming home that could have served as a model for “Leave It to Beaver”. The neighborhood children always enjoyed playing at the Cheadle house, not only because it was fun, but also because the after-school snacks were exceptional. She was a terrific Mom and wife; she was an excellent cook and always gave full support to her children on homework assignments. Doris and Eugene remained happily married until his death on October 31, 1989.
Doris readily demonstrated her commitment to family when she invited her father and sister to move into her home in 1959 so that she could take better care of them. Another bedroom, bathroom, and a family room were added on to the house so there would be ample room for the extended family. Doris's father and sister lived with the Cheadle family for the remainder of their lives.
It wasn't easy, but her response to take care of family was typical, as she would demonstrate again in the future. That future included highlights like her children's marriages to their respective spouses and their production of eight grandchildren and, eventually, six great-grandchildren. And while it featured a growing bond with both Craig and Nancy, it also included its share of heartbreak, which, coincidentally, illustrated Doris's devotion to family, and her grit and strength. That's because her youngest, Ross, was attacked by an especially aggressive case of multiple sclerosis.
Ross moved into her home and she then undertook the heart-breaking and difficult task of nursing him throughout his illness. While she could draw on the assistance of Craig, Nancy, and Ross's three children, it was Doris, well into her 80's,who lovingly cared for her son every day for many years. Sadly, Ross passed away in 2004. The same could be said of Aunt Viola, a favorite aunt of Doris's, who was the stylish Long Beach-based “Aunt Vi” to the Cheadle children. Aunt Vi relocated to Santa Maria to be close to her favorite niece. A sharp former executive secretary at U.S. Steel, Aunt Vi suffered the predictable infirmities of someone who lived to be 100. It was Doris who made sure her last years were filled with exposure to all the Cheadle family activities which allowed Vi to become very close to all her great great nephews and niece. Mrs. Cheadle was happy to cede center stage to others in her later years. She enjoyed her family immensely, especially her close relationships with her children and grandchildren. The family shared many happy times on vacation in the Lake Tahoe-Truckee area where everyone, including the eight grandchildren, would share a large cabin and have a great time.
Doris was able to live in her own home her entire life because Craig, Nancy and Kristin, her granddaughter, were always there to provide care and support.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene and son Ross. She is survived by her son, Craig and his wife, Peggy, her daughter, Nancy Cutler and her husband, Lynn, her grandchildren, Jeff (Elizabeth), Adam (Jennifer), Kevin (Jordan), Ben (Olivia), Dennis (Ana), Kristin, William (Adelita), Andy and six great grandchildren: Dylan, Evan, Ross, Hudson, Veronica and Leah.
A graveside service for Doris will be held at the Santa Maria cemetery on Friday, May 3, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.
