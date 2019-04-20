Doran Lambert

Doran passed away on his 89th birthday with his loving family by his side. He passed away after a strong 5 year battle with cancer.
Doran grew up in Vermilion, South Dakota where he met the love of his life Louann. He moved to Santa Maria, California in 1962, where both Doran and Louann raised their three children, Sandra Day, Mike Lambert and Scott Lambert.
Doran was an accomplished carpenter and builder of custom cabinets. He enjoyed building with his hands and custom wood working. Doran was the owner/operator of Modern Plastics in Santa Maria.
Doran is survived by his three children, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and many loving relatives and dear friends. Doran is preceded in death by his wife Louann Lambert, four sisters and his parents Elsid and Minnie Lambert.
Services will be held on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 1:00 pmDudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Santa Maria, Ca 93454
