Try 1 month for 99¢
Donna Simonelli

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Donna Simonelli, the matriarch of the Hutchinson family.

“Grandma Donna”, as many would call her, was born the youngest of five on August 12, 1925 in Marion, Indiana to Arch and Rita Dallas. The family moved to Alhambra, CA shortly after the Great Depression and she called that local area her home for over 75 years. Raised, in part by nuns, she attended Catholic school during her formative years. She met and married the love of her life, Johnny Simonelli, in Las Vegas, NV on January 15, 1957. They had many happy years together running various businesses, including the Italian American Social Club.

She led a very colorful life while becoming a… let's just say… avid sports fan, football in particular. For many years, friends would call her at the beginning of each season asking who she liked in the Super Bowl and it was always the same answer, her beloved New England Patriots. On any given Sunday you could hear her LOUDLY rooting for them with great enthusiasm.

Her family was by far her greatest joy in life. Whether it was at gatherings or over the phone, she had a wonderful and special relationship with each of us. Mother to son, Dan and step-son, John. She later raised a grandson and was blessed with two additional grandchildren.

She had so many friends that meant so much to her over the years that they are too many to count. Please know that each of you had a very special place in her heart.

She is preceded in death by her beloved Johnny, her son, Dan and her step-son, Jay. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jan, grandson, Danny, his wife Robyn, their two children, Hannah and Sarah, her granddaughter, Gina Covina, her husband, Dave and their two children, Claire and Charlie, her grandson, Nick, his wife Lindsay and their daughter Violet.

Funeral services will be held at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church Monday, October 29th at 11:00am with reception following at Knollwood Village Clubhouse.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to Dignity Health Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory

600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Donna Simonelli
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries