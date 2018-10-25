It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Donna Simonelli, the matriarch of the Hutchinson family.
“Grandma Donna”, as many would call her, was born the youngest of five on August 12, 1925 in Marion, Indiana to Arch and Rita Dallas. The family moved to Alhambra, CA shortly after the Great Depression and she called that local area her home for over 75 years. Raised, in part by nuns, she attended Catholic school during her formative years. She met and married the love of her life, Johnny Simonelli, in Las Vegas, NV on January 15, 1957. They had many happy years together running various businesses, including the Italian American Social Club.
She led a very colorful life while becoming a… let's just say… avid sports fan, football in particular. For many years, friends would call her at the beginning of each season asking who she liked in the Super Bowl and it was always the same answer, her beloved New England Patriots. On any given Sunday you could hear her LOUDLY rooting for them with great enthusiasm.
Her family was by far her greatest joy in life. Whether it was at gatherings or over the phone, she had a wonderful and special relationship with each of us. Mother to son, Dan and step-son, John. She later raised a grandson and was blessed with two additional grandchildren.
She had so many friends that meant so much to her over the years that they are too many to count. Please know that each of you had a very special place in her heart.
She is preceded in death by her beloved Johnny, her son, Dan and her step-son, Jay. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jan, grandson, Danny, his wife Robyn, their two children, Hannah and Sarah, her granddaughter, Gina Covina, her husband, Dave and their two children, Claire and Charlie, her grandson, Nick, his wife Lindsay and their daughter Violet.
Funeral services will be held at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church Monday, October 29th at 11:00am with reception following at Knollwood Village Clubhouse.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to Dignity Health Hospice or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.