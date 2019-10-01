Donna McCoy departed this life on her terms at 12:01 A.M., on Friday, September 27th, 2019. Donna was a great wife, mother and grandmother. She was selfless and very giving to those whom she knew and would come to know. All who knew her loved her and enjoyed being in her company.
Donna McCoy was the first director of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society and it was under her guidance that the low-cost spay and neuter clinic came into being. This valley has much to thank her for in the prevented deaths of dogs and cats both during and after her tenure at SMVHS.
Donna was always so inclusive of everyone. She showed so much love to her family and friends. She didn't ever run out of love or room in her heart for more. Donna had a great sense of humor and always found a way to make people laugh.
Over the past few years, Donna battled two different types of cancer. She managed to constantly have a great attitude and fought bravely. She was always strong and never complained.
Donna is survived by her husband, Frank; her son, Marcus and daughter in law, Raquel; her grandchildren, Chase, Madelyn and Howard; her brother, Mark Heinz of Texas; and her pets, Lucy and Pickachu, as well as many friends.
A Memorial Service for Donna will be held at 12:00 P.M., on Saturday, October 12th, 2019, at Lori Family Mortuary (915 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria).
You have free articles remaining.
Donations may be made to the animal charity of your choice in honor of Donna's memory.
Services Have Been Entrusted to the Care of
Lori Family Mortuary
Santa Maria, CA
(805) 922-5880
To plant a tree in memory of Donna McCoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.