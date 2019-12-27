Donna Mae Vogt was a resident of Santa Maria for over 50 years. She was born in Elmwood, WI on July 17, 1936. Her family moved to Southern California in 1956. She began a career in banking with Bank of America. Her banking career would span 50 years as she retired in 2005.

Her "family" career began when she married Gerald Vogt in 1958. She went on to have three children. She became a grandmother in 1988 and a great grandmother in 2006. After her retirement in 2005, she began her "volunteer" career. She volunteered at the Elwin Mussel Senior Center, Pioneer Valley High School, and St. Mary's Church. She also worked at the Santa Maria Speedway.

Donna was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also a devoted friend to many people she met along her way. She was an avid sports fan and loved to play Bingo, Bunco, and attend luncheons with her friends.