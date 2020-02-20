Donna Mae Neilson

After Les passed away in 1976, Donna did one of the bravest things a single mother could do and moved back to Boulder City with 4 of her children all under the age of 15. Her parents were thrilled to have their eldest daughter close to them again.

While living in Boulder City, Donna remarried and moved to Orcutt, CA. She became a loving mom to her stepson, James Joseph Waddell, who has remained a part of the family and visited Donna often.

In 2007, Donna was reunited with her high school sweetheart, Frederick Neilson, shortly after going through a sextuple bypass. Their daily phone calls brought them back together and soon Fred moved to California to be with the love of his life. They married on April 28, 2008 and were very happy being together once again.

Donna was an animal lover and became known as the “Turtle Lady of Santa Maria”. She had quite the collection of turtles and tortoises along with a unique variety of pets that found their way to her. She had goats, chickens, a ferret, a mini horse, a mini donkey, snakes, lizards, geckos, a hedgehog, dogs, cats, fish and birds. It was never a surprise to see a new critter at their home. Several grade school classes visited their home to learn about the turtles and tortoises and the children always left with big smiles on their faces.