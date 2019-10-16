On October 5, 2019, Donna Mae Jaeckels entered into eternal rest. Having been surrounded by loved ones continuously during her final days, she is now at home with the Lord. Donna was born in Chilton, Wisconsin on February 2, 1936, to Jack and Jeanette Bosma.
The second of four children, Donna was never alone. Many wonderful times were spent running around with friends, riding horses and spending the night at her favorite aunt and uncle's house. Always on the go and having fun, Donna's most important relationships were those with her siblings. They created an unbreakable bond that neither distance nor death could separate.
After high school, Donna moved from Chilton to Milwaukee to continue her education. It was on one of her trips back home for a visit that she met the man of her dreams, Joseph Jaeckels. Marrying in April of 1956, the newlyweds soon packed up and headed out to Southern California, eventually settling in Santa Maria. It was during this time that Donna and Joe started their family, and where Donna knew she had found her real calling.
Being a wife and mother were the most important things in Donna's life and she was wonderful at both. Fixing breakfasts, packing lunches, running carpool to school and afterschool activities were a daily occurrence. Throw in four kids and all their friends and there was rarely a quiet moment in that home, and Donna loved it.
The “Queen of Puzzles”, Donna loved her jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Many hours were spent gathered around the puzzle table as we searched for pieces and rejoicing when we found one before her. Warm, welcoming and always a smile on her face, no one benefitted from this love more than her grandchildren. Each grandchild, if asked, would be able to recite a joke or poem that Grandma had repeated many times over the years. She always had the best pantry, filled with each of their favorite snacks, and when the grandchildren received their own cell phone, it wasn't uncommon for them to receive a call from Grandma, just to check in.
After Joe passed away, Donna chose to live with her daughter Karri and her family. This was an incredible blessing to the rest of the family, as they knew that she would be loved and well taken care of. She was the heartbeat of our family and her passing leaves a large void, but we know that Donna is watching over us as she and Joe are together once again.
Donna leaves behind four children, Scott (Karen “Spooky”), Kevin (Laurie), Jeff (Phoebe) and Karri (Dan); grandchildren, Krysta, Jennifer, Josh, Courtney, Trevor, Danielle, Paige, Brook, Blake, Logan and Emily; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Vonny and Sandy, as well as numerous other family members.
Preceding Donna in death was her husband Joseph, her mother and father, and her brother Harold.
You have free articles remaining.
A Rosary will be held on October 25, 2019 at 6:30pm, and Mass service to be held on October 26, 2019 at 9:00am, both to be held at St. Louis de Montfort Church, 1190 E. Clark Rd., Orcutt, CA. A private family inurnment will follow.
The family would also like to thank Hospice and Donna's caregivers for their help during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in remembrance of Donna.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.