Donna Mae Bendixen, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of August 11, 2020, joyfully reuniting with her eternal companion.
Donna was born in North Logan, Utah on May 3, 1934 to Lee and Dagmar Ferguson. She was the youngest of ten children.
Donna grew up in North Logan and was crowned Miss North Logan in her teenage years, a title she holds near and dear. Her family was known for their neighborhood store and gas station and Donna was very proud of this. Donna loved sports and was amazing at playing softball.
After graduating from South Cache High School, Donna attended Utah State University where she met the love of her life, Warren E. Bendixen. Donna and Warren met on a blind date and quickly fell in love. They were married and sealed for all eternity in the Logan Utah Temple, on November 19, 1954. They initially lived in Utah, but a job opportunity brought them to beautiful Santa Maria, CA in 1962.
Family was everything to Donna and she devoted her life to them. She was very proud of each of her seven children and loved to be together. It was important to her that they always did their best and succeeded. Her example of dedication, hard work, and service live on in each of them. Donna also had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved to spend time with Grandma. She was a big kid at heart and always had plenty of hugs and kisses to share.
Donna was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and she lovingly served in many callings over the years. Music was one of her many talents and she was often found leading the music or playing the piano for church. Donna was involved in her community as well, serving in PTA at Rice School for many years and in various local 4-H groups. She always had a love for teaching, and not only taught often at church, she likewise substituted at several local schools. Donna was a wonderful cook, known for her delicious pies and homemade jam. In addition, she enjoyed eating and sharing fruit and vegetables from her garden, a hobby she started in her youth and carried throughout adulthood.
Donna lived a very fulfilling life and will forever be treasured by those who had the pleasure of knowing her. It was undeniable that she could light up a room with her amazing smile and sweet personality.
Donna is survived by her seven children: Wayne Bendixen (Charleen) of Evanston, WY; Tony Bendixen (Donell) of Corona, CA; Gene Bendixen (Gail) of Santa Maria, CA; Gary Bendixen (DeAnn) of Santa Maria, CA; Paul Bendixen (Alison) of Exton, PA; James Bendixen (Angie) of Nipomo, CA; Susan Resendez (Mario) of Santa Maria, CA; 25 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Warren, her parents Lee and Dagmar, and her siblings Leon, Pearl, Jessie, Russell, Ellen, Jean, June, Leonard, and Betty Lou.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10:00am-11:00am at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria. A special celebration of life will follow for immediate family members and be live streamed for extended family and friends. Interment will take place at Santa Maria Cemetery following these services.
