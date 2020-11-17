Donna Jean Luther

Donna J Luther, 81, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, mentor, encourager, teacher, and friend to everyone she met, made an unexpected departure from this life on Tuesday, Nov 10, 2020 at UCHealth of the Rockies hospital in Loveland, CO. Donna passed on to her eternal home with Jesus but the beautiful memories of her will grace our lives forever.
She was born June 6, 1939 in Cedar Falls, IA, the second of six children born to Delmer and Kathrine Peterson.
Donna was a 1957 graduate of Cokato HS, Cokato, MN. She attended Bethel College & Seminary St. Paul (1957-1959), St. Cloud Teacher's College (1959), received her BS in Education from the University of Minnesota (1961), then finished with an MS degree in Learning Handicapped from California Lutheran College (1980).
She married Alexander J. Luther (Maj USAF Ret) in 1966. Her firstborn and only perfect child, Jennifer, was born in Omaha, NE in 1969. Her second and most difficult child, Chris, was born in Albuquerque, NM in 1972. He ended her child rearing years.
Donna had a passion for children and learning. Her teaching career spanned 47 years which included early breaks as a stay at home mom. She taught kindergarten through 5th grade in locations all over the U.S., as well as in-home tutoring to disadvantaged children, down syndrome Pre-K, and reading classes to incarcerated persons. The majority of her time was spent in the Orcutt Union School District at May Grisham Elementary in Orcutt, CA, as a classroom teacher and resource specialist before retiring in 1999. After retirement she stayed active in education by administering ESL and state testing for OUSD until 2008.
While she was passionate about teaching, Donna was most passionate about her family. She was also a most faithful Christian and lover of Jesus. She remained active in the church wherever life took her. Churches she was involved in included Calvary Baptist Lompoc, Grace Baptist Santa Maria, Crosspoint Santa Maria, and Keystone Church in Loveland, CO.
Donna loved attending and hosting small group Bible studies, and mentoring younger women in church. She loved walking as she participated in the Women's half marathon in San Francisco on 3 occasions with her very close friends from Santa Maria. She took to swimming over the last decade. Her happy places included Avila Beach and Carmel CA, Maui, HI, and Estes Park, CO with her husband. She loved watching her grandsons participate in sports, band, and other school activities. She also loved fine dining, and spectator sports such as golf, football and basketball.
Donna and Al spent 41 years in Santa Maria before moving to Loveland, CO in 2019 to be near Chris' family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and older sister Joan Shuneson of Hastings, MN.
She is survived by her loving husband, Al, her adoring two married children, Jennifer (Kevin) and Chris (Jennifer), and five blessed grandsons, Alex (22) and Matthew (19) Sandler of Prior Lake, MN, and Derek (15), Kyle (14), and Evan (8) Luther of Fort Collins, CO.
She is also survived by her four brothers and their families; Duane (Johnson City, TN), Bill (Hastings, MN), Gary (Denton, TX) and Larry (Lakewood, CO), and brother-in-law Roger (Hastings, MN), many nieces, nephews, spanning 4 generations.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.