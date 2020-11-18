You have permission to edit this article.
Donna Jean Forrester
1927 - 2020

1927 - 2020

Donna Forrester 92, Santa Maria Ca passed away November 12, 2020. She was born in Detroit Michigan on December 26, 1927. She graduated high school in New York and went on to be a nurse 's aid.

She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, and crocheting.

She is survived by her sister Jeri of Illinois, her brother Dale of New Mexico. Her children Charlene Kirby and Susan Miller-Sweeny of Virginia, Cynthia Terens of Oregon, Martin (Ina) Ward of Washington, and Holly (Mike) Bishop of California and her stepdaughter Catherine F. (Jerry) Barnett of California. Her 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Forest and Florence Miller, her sister Marion Baskin, brother James Miller and husband Howard Forrester.

She will be interred in a private family service.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

