Donna Hagen

Donna was born in North Dakota, the only child of Marie and Bill Fischer. They moved to Santa Maria in the early 1930's where Donna grew up and raised her family. She graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1945 and in 1950 married Walter Hagen. They were blessed with four children. In the early 1960's she started a 22 year career as a teacher's aide at Fairlawn School. It delighted her to be remembered by her students when she met them at stores in town. A long time member of the First Presbyterian Church she served as a Sunday School teacher and a Deacon. She was a loving mother and nothing made her happier than family gatherings. After her husband of over 40 years died in 1991, she continued to live in Santa Maria until 2006 when she moved to the Bay Area to be close to her children. She died peacefully with her children around her after a long illness. She is survived by her children Pam Hagen, Nancy (Harvey) Louie, Debbie (Rob) Verity, Randy (Liz) Hagen and her grandchildren Aimee, Lauren, Tyler, Rachel and Joelle. There will be a graveside service June 28 at 2pm at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
