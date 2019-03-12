Donna Ferrol Kaiser, age 93, passed away peacefully in Santa Maria, California on February 26, 2019. She was born January 5th, 1926 to George and (Carrie) Reta Murrish in Kearney, Nebraska.
She married her sweetheart, Reinald Louis Kaiser, on August 31, 1946. They lived in Nebraska for many years before finally settling in Santa Maria, California, and were happily married for 72 years. Donna lived a full life as a loving and devoted wife, mother to three children, grandmother, and homemaker. By far, her greatest legacy was the immeasurable love she had for her family.
Donna is survived by her husband Reinald Kaiser, children: Linda (Ron) Osburn, Jon Kaiser, and Patricia (Marc) Rusconi; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Reta; and sister, Virginia Gelb.
The family would like to thank Zeny's/Yokam's Residential Care Facility, and Dignity Hospice for their compassion and excellent care provided to the clients and their families.
A celebration of life and interment will be announced at a later time. Condolences for the family can be sent to: Patricia Rusconi 3801 E. Whispering Wind Way, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
