Donna Angello

Donna K. Angello, 64, of Oceano passed away Jan. 3, 2020.

A graveside service will be Saturday, Jan. 11th at 11 a.m. at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery.

Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, directors.

