Donald Ward

Don was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 18, 1932, to Thomas J. & Agnes Ward. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. Upon graduation from Penn State University, he joined the U.S.A.F and completed pilots training becoming a pilot of the B-25 bomber.
After his service, Don worked for The Boeing Company for over 30 years, primarily in missile defense systems. He worked on many projects, in numerous locations in Canada, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Wyoming and his favorite, Vandenberg A.F.B., on the central coast of California. Don always said he'd retire in Santa Maria and vowed 'never to shovel snow again!'
After retirement Don was very active in Orcutt and Santa Barbara charities and organizations. He served on the Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District for over twenty years as a board member and Chairman where he generously offered his expertise in engineering and management.
Don was very active in water rights and rates for Orcutt citizens and ratepayers. He often traveled to San Francisco to voice his objections and concerns to the judiciary board of the P.U.C.
Don's fondest charity was Friends of Waller Park, He was a board member and Chairman for over twenty years, until his health diminished. Since 1982 F.O.W.P, has raised over $300,000, installed three new playgrounds, a Frisbee golf course and numerous trees.
The Central Coast Chordsmen was where Don harmonized and sang for enjoyment as well as additional opportunities to benefit his community.
Don traveled extensively with his loving partner of over fifteen years, Karolyn Addington, through Europe, China, and South America, even climbing Machu Picchu in 2014. An avid aviation enthusiast, Don flew aircraft until his 80th birthday and channeled his daredevil spirit by skydiving every five years beginning at age 70. With Karlyn, he was truly blessed to share many years of love, companionship, and unending mutual devotion.
Don is preceded in death by his wife of over forty years, Sharel Ward, in 2001, and their son, Peter Ward. He is survived by his brother Thomas Ward of Rochester, New York, three children, Brian (Rhonda) Ward - Kent, Washington, Patrick (Jennifer) Ward - Santa Maria, Calif, and Melissa (Patrick) Brownell - Tacoma, Washington. Also five grandchildren, Miranda, Ryan, Spencer, Hazel and Holden Ward.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Don's name to the Friends of Waller Park, P.O. Box 2835, Santa Maria, Calif. 93457.
A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, January 8th at 10am. At St Louis De Montfort church in Orcutt California.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
