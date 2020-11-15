You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Walter Johnson
0 entries

Donald Walter Johnson

November 1, 2020

  • 0
Johnson Donald.jpg

On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Donald Walter Johnson, loving husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed away at the age of 86. Don was born on November 17, 1933, in Olin Township, NC to Charles and Lena Johnson. On December 9, 1965, Don married the love of his life, Gaile Schick. Together they raised a blended family of 3 daughters, Kimberly Human (Ken), Leslie Livesay and Sharon San Juan (Julius), and two sons, Ron Johnson and Bruce Nixon. He was the proud grandpa of Lindsay, Matthew (Tiare), and Kenny, and great-grandpa of Isabella and Madilynn. As a young man, Don worked for Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Co. in Baltimore, MD before joining the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic, where he served on the support crew for the first F-4 fighter jet. He retired from the Air Force in 1974 after a 20-year career, serving in Korea, Vietnam, and Germany. Following his career in the Air Force, Don and Gaile owned Los Alamos Import Antiques where they combined their love of travel and antique hunting. Never one to sit still long, Don opened Don Johnsons Clock Repair working on clocks old and new. Don also collected and restored vintage cars and was a member of the Lompoc Antique Automobile Club.

Don lived every day to the fullest and never met a stranger. He was well-loved by his family and his wide circle of friends. Don was preceded in death by his mother, father, and two brothers, Charles and George Johnson. He will be interred at the National Cemetery in Bakersfield California.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Cremaotry]

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News