On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Donald Walter Johnson, loving husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa passed away at the age of 86. Don was born on November 17, 1933, in Olin Township, NC to Charles and Lena Johnson. On December 9, 1965, Don married the love of his life, Gaile Schick. Together they raised a blended family of 3 daughters, Kimberly Human (Ken), Leslie Livesay and Sharon San Juan (Julius), and two sons, Ron Johnson and Bruce Nixon. He was the proud grandpa of Lindsay, Matthew (Tiare), and Kenny, and great-grandpa of Isabella and Madilynn. As a young man, Don worked for Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Co. in Baltimore, MD before joining the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic, where he served on the support crew for the first F-4 fighter jet. He retired from the Air Force in 1974 after a 20-year career, serving in Korea, Vietnam, and Germany. Following his career in the Air Force, Don and Gaile owned Los Alamos Import Antiques where they combined their love of travel and antique hunting. Never one to sit still long, Don opened Don Johnsons Clock Repair working on clocks old and new. Don also collected and restored vintage cars and was a member of the Lompoc Antique Automobile Club.
Don lived every day to the fullest and never met a stranger. He was well-loved by his family and his wide circle of friends. Don was preceded in death by his mother, father, and two brothers, Charles and George Johnson. He will be interred at the National Cemetery in Bakersfield California.
