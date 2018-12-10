Try 1 month for 99¢

Donald W. Van Stone, Jr., 73, of Hudson, MA, formerly of Santa Maria, CA, passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, December 7, 2018, surrounded by his beloved family, after a period of declining health. He leaves his beloved wife, Lynn A. (Valle) Van Stone. All services will be private. TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to be assisting with Don's arrangements, Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for Don's complete obituary.

