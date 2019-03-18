Donald Ray Grigg (Donny) was born in Santa Maria, CA to Ervin Grigg and Loretta Jane (Davenport) Grigg, November 27, 1954. He unexpectedly passed away of natural causes at the age of 64, in his Santa Maria home, March 10, 2019. Cremation was performed by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.
Donny attended grade school and high school in Santa Maria. He worked locally until joining the army and was stationed in Germany and Ft. Rucker, Alabama, until he was honorably discharged in 1980. After returning to Santa Maria he worked as a welder in the agriculture industry until he was disabled. He enjoyed family get-togethers, barbeques, birthday and Christmas parties and playing pool.
Donny is survived by his daughter Jocelyn Grigg, son-in-law Kyle Rumpff, grandchildren Maddison and Kyle Rumpff, Jr. from Lompoc. He is also survived by his father, Ervin Grigg (Pat); brothers Rick Grigg, Dave Grigg (Julee) and Kenny Grigg, all from Santa Maria. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother Janie Grigg, maternal grandmother Trellis Andreallis, and paternal grandparents Omer and Mary Jane Grigg.
A Celebration of Life will be held April 6, 2019 at 205 E. Foster Road, Santa Maria from 2 to 5 p.m. Please RSVP by e-mail to superstitch23@yahoo.com
