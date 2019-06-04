{{featured_button_text}}
Donald John "Ernie" Trujillo

Donald John Trujillo “Ernie”, 60, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2019. Donald was born on September 21, 1958, in Los Angeles, CA.

His parents are the late Donald John Trujillo, and Mother and Step-Father, Yolanda and Pasqual Michel of Palm Springs, CA.

Donald grew up in Santa Maria, CA, where he attended local schools.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and went on to work various jobs in Santa Maria with his last place of employment being with Apio, Inc. in Guadalupe.

Donald spent many years as a Coach for Westside Little League, Santa Maria Girls Fast-Pitch Softball and Umpiring for Southside Little League.

Donald is survived by his beloved Wife of 37 years, Elizabeth; his Children, Mikaelah Trujillo, Ernestina Trujillo, Alexander Trujillo, Tiffany Trujillo (Rudy Lopez), Cecilia Ochoa (Salvador), Jacob Trujillo (Claira), Ernie Trujillo, Richard Trujillo, Erica Trujillo and Marissa Trujillo.

Donald is survived by his Siblings, David Trujillo (Cindy), Rosemary Trujillo and Jesse Munoz.

Donald is also survived by his loving Grandchildren, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, In-Laws and a host of long time Friends.

Donald is preceded in death by his Father, Donald John Trujillo; his Brother, Johnny Trujillo; and his Mother In Law, Arlene Brannon.

Donald will be greatly missed by many and we'll never forget his well known smile and laugh!

Services will be held at First Christian Church (1550 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454), on June 6, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., with a Graveside Service to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery District.

Donations can be made to:

Lori Family Mortuary (805) 922-5880

Services Have Been Entrusted to the Care of

Lori Family Mortuary

Santa Maria, CA

www.lorifamilymortuary.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Donald John "Ernie" Trujillo
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load entries