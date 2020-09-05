You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald E. Nath
0 entries

Donald E. Nath

1927 - 2020

  • 0
Nath Donald.jpg

Donald E. Nath, 92, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on Aug 21st , 2020.

Donald was born in Perry, Iowa on Nov 5th, 1927. He moved with his family to Los Angeles then to Santa Maria.

Donald was a veteran. He loved to spend time with his family. He played a large role in the Elks lodge in Santa Maria. He would help with bingo, family picnics, and cook your own. He even received Elk of the Year. Donald worked for hostess cake for many years before retirement. Donald loved to fish as well as craft. He loved to fix anything that was broken and woodwork.

Donald is survived by his granddaughter Melissa, Grandson Chris, & Erik and several great-grandchildren and one sister, Norma. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Wife MaryAnn Nath, Sisters and brothers as well as his son Donald Nath Jr.

Service is DBT due to Covid

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to your favorite charity in memory of Donald.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News