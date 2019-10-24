{{featured_button_text}}
Don "Doni" Costa

Don “Doni” Costa, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Placerville, CA.

Doni was born on July 10, 1928 in Santa Maria to Nick and Adeline Costa. Doni was raised in Guadalupe, attending Guadalupe Elementary School and graduating from Santa Maria High School. He went on to graduate from Healds College in San Francisco. Doni served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Germany as a saxophonist in the band. He lived much of his life in Mountain View, CA; and upon retirement he made Diamond Springs, CA his home.

Doni enjoyed researching and compiling information about his family heritage; he also loved to travel both in the United States and abroad.

Doni is survived by his travelling companion and dear friend Dennis Clayton as well as countless cousins and many other relatives.

Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doni's name may be made to the Dunes Center, 1065 Guadalupe Street, Guadalupe, CA 93434

