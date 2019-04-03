Dominick Alan Dominguez

Surrounded by his family, Dominick Dominguez, 13, of Santa Maria, California earned his angel wings on March 30th 2019. Dominick is survived by his parents, Steve and Kelly Dominguez, his sister Gabriella, and his brother Donovan. He also leaves his paternal grandparents Nick and Sandie Dominguez, maternal grandparents Alan and Donna DeMott and uncles, aunts and cousin.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00am. A reception will be announced after the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.rememberingdominick.com or www.CampdelCorazon.org.
To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
