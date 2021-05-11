A Self acclaimed Artist, devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Dolores died peacefully on March 29th, 2021 at the age of 96.
Married to the love of her life, William R Orvis, they were married for 72 years before his passing in 2016.
Born in San Jose she moved to San Luis Obispo where she lived until marrying Bill. They moved to Fellows for several years, then moved to Santa Maria for many years before spending the last 4 years with her daughter, Danette in San Bruno.
Dolores and Bill loved camping in their 5th wheel and were members of quite a few camping clubs thru the Elks. Dolores loved reading, playing cards, crocheting and being an artist. She worked for years as an election poll taker. She was also quite the story teller and had a humorous quick wit.
Dolores is survived by her loving children Terry Orvis, Danette Petersen and Barbara De La Rue, her grandchildren Jay Batcheldor, Tara Batcheldor and Heather Petersen, Great grandchildren Mia, Kishan Sebasian, Jerimiah, Jasmin and Trixie.
A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday May 11th at 11am @ St Louis De Montfort Catholic Church.
