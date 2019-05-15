Dolores Marie Warwick(Dubyak) age 82, of Nipomo, CA peacefully passed away May 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Munhull, PA.
Dolores was born on October 30, 1936. She grew up in Patton PA, a small coal mining town. Her family moved to Los Angeles, CA in 1954. While working at a sandwich shop she met her future husband George, where he was attending Northrop's Mechanic School.
Dolores and George lived in El Paso, TX and Hawthorne CA where they resided for many years. During that time, and five children later, she dedicated 25 years to the PTA acting as President and in the Ways and Means Committee. She also found time in her busy schedule to be a Girl Scout Troop Leader and also served on the board for the Hawthorne American Little League.
In the early 1980's Dolores attended college for Early Childhood Education. She actively organized an affordable Daycare at Ramona Elementary School and served as the Daycare Director for many years.
In 1989 she moved to Nipomo, CA where she became involved with the start of the Nipomo Youth Center and Elks Rodeo Queen. Summers were spent with extended visits from her grandchildren. They loved to visit the sand dunes and Pismo Beach.
Dolores took a job as the "Lunch Lady" at the Arroyo Grande HS where again the kids adored her.
Several years later she provided and dedicated care for Brody, her grandson, Brody and his G-Ma became extremely close. The spoke every night. He would call and tell her he loved her and she would respond, "I love you to the moon and back."
She became an active member of the Nipomo Senior Center. She enjoyed cooking and decorating the center, especially during the holidays.
Dolores life was about her children, grandchildren and anything that would involve children. She loved arts and crafts. Some of her favorites were painting, stained glass windows, sewing, cake decorating, jewelry making and Faberge eggs. She also was a professional singer at a young age. One of her favorite pastimes was watching her grandchildren play baseball and was an avid #1 Dodger Fan for 59 years.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband George Warwick and her parents Julia and Peter Dubyak. Surviving children are Julie(Larry)Aguirre, Debbie Warwick, Jennifer(Guillermo)Gei, George(Leslie)Warwick and Richard Warwick. Surviving siblings are Samuel Dubyak, Peter Dubyak and Judy Hunt. There are ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please donate to:
St. Judes Children's Research Hospital-gift planning
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis TN 38105
A heartfelt thank you, with love and appreciation to Lynda Cattaneo for taking such wonderful care of our mother.
And for being a good friend to her.
