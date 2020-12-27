Life always felt like an exquisite moment in time that belonged to the person who was simply talking to Diane Lenore Adams, was working with her, or listening to one of her real estate stories. On December 9, 2020, Diane passed unexpectedly due to complications related to a silent heart attack. Diane Lenore Adams was an extraordinarily kind, caring, thoughtful, sharp, and witty person, who made the people around her feel special and important. Diane is survived by her son and daughter, her daughter-in-law, her two grandchildren Brennan and Cameron Adams, and her ex-husband James Vint. She is preceded in death by her mother Alice, her father, William, and her younger brother Bill.
Diane was born in San Antonio, Texas in 1941 to William and Alice. Beginning in an all-girls Catholic school, Diane transferred to a junior high public school where she met Faye, who would become a life-long friend. They remained best friends through marriages and children. In 1961, Diane married her first husband, Tom Adams. Diane and their two children, Warren and Michelle, moved to Florida, Hawaii, Southern California due to the military.
Diane and Tom moved to the Central Coast area in 1977, where she raised their two kids while working for Eastern Airlines. Diane was in the airline industry for almost twenty-years before transitioning to manage eight California Army National Guard airline offices throughout California for approximately five years. Her sales and logistics experience provided her with core skills that helped her transition to a highly successful real estate career in the Central Coast area.
Beginning with Foxenwoods Realty, Diane sold real estate throughout Santa Maria, Guadalupe, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. In 2005, Diane moved to Century 21 Hometown Realty in Santa Maria, working with Kalua Kuhnle, until moving to Century 21st Hometown Realty in Nipomo in 2013.
Diane met her second husband, Jim Vint, in the Central Coast area while helping him buy a home in Nipomo. Diane and Jim lived in Nipomo for 12 years.
In addition to her work, Diane volunteered her time at P.E.O. International where she helped young woman reach their educational and career goals. Diane loved to play cards and board games both for money and for fun. She also loved to garden and maintain a beautiful yard. Most importantly, Diane loved to be with her children and grandchildren
At all times, Diane kept close to her one bible verse, Philippians 4:6-7: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
Diane will be immensely missed.
