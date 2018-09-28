Diane Genevieve Silva, 71, of Nipomo, passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018. She was born on August 9, 1947 in Lompoc to John and Mary Silva.
Diane is survived by her siblings Clyde Silva, Elaine Silva, Madeline Barnett, Melvin Silva, and Leroy Silva. Rest in Peace our Beloved Sister. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Joseph Silva and John Silva.
Graveside Services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 in the new section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
