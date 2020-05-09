Diane Denise VonAchen-Andrick passed away on April 23,2020, in Tucson, Arizona. She was born in Wichita, Kansas on March 29, 1952. She is survived by her daughter Stacy Golladay of Elma Iowa, three grandchildren, two brothers Bill and James VonAchen and her parents Richard A VonAchen and Mary Clark of Santa Maria.

Diane attended local elementary schools and graduated from Righetti High School Class of 1970. She received her BA in Psychology from the University of Arizona and her Masters from University of Phoenix..She worked in various hospitals in Tucson as a Psychology Counselor. Diane was a bright compassionate person and will be missed by those who knew and loved her.