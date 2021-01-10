Diane C. Guggenheimer

Diane Guggenheimer was a woman of unbridled optimism in the face of all challenges.
She was born at the Bronx Hospital in New York on May 3r, 1939 to Francis and Irving Schwartzman. Irving passed away when Diane was 6 and Francis ultimately was remarried Lawrence Doyle, who was a father to Diane for the rest of his life.
Diane was very close with her mother and family during her early years and as an adult.
When she was 18, she met a handsome young Staff Sergeant named David Guggenheimer. They started dating soon after. After five months of dating and lengthy phone conversations, Dave and Diane eloped and were married in a Rabbis home in Roslyn, New York.
Soon after, Dave and Diane were sent to Okinawa. Their first child, Rhonda, was born there in 1959. From Okinawa, they moved to Oklahoma, then Massachusetts, and then a second tour on Okinawa. Their son, Steven, was born in Massachusetts in 1964, daughter, Lara, was born on Okinawa in 1969.
For the first 15 years of their marriage, Diane was a classic homemaker. She was an excellent seamstress, baker and cook. Diane loved music and always had music on while at home. Diane and Dave attended many live performances. In later years, they became fans of Traditional Jazz and went every year to the Orange County Jazz Festival.
In 1970, David was transferred to Los Angeles Air Force Station. In 1971, at the age of 32, Diane decided to go back to school and study Psychology. She attended El Camino College for one year. In 1973, the family moved to a brand new house in the converted dairy town of Cerritos.
Diane then became interested in Real Estate, obtaining her Real Estate License in 1974. She later was licensed to do 1031 Real Estate exchanges, receiving her Certified Exchanger designation in 1976. She became very active in the Real Estate Exchange community, serving as Secretary of the Pacific Coast Exchangers in 1978 and 1979. She spent the next 15 years traveling all over the United States participating in Real Estate Exchange national meetings.
Diane was a dedicated volunteer and devoted many hours to the Sisterhood at Temple Beth Ohr. She was President of the Temple for several years. In 1994 she was voted Member of the Year. In 2001 she accomplished a late in life Bat Mitzvah or “Bnai Mitzvah”.
In 1992, Diane became a Certified Financial Planner. Not long after that, she went to work for Barth Financial Advisors in Orange, California, as an Investment Counselor. She remained there until her retirement in 2011.
When asked about her greatest achievements, she mentioned her years as the Moderator of the Real Estate Exchange Board. But more importantly, she was proudest of the three children she had raised, and their many successes in life.
Diane passed away on December 29th, 2020 at a care facility in Placentia, due to complications from multiple health issues. Many thanks to Trina and Blenda for the extraordinary care and comfort they afforded our mother.
She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, David Guggenheimer, Daughters Lara Guggenheimer and Rhonda Cardinal (Jeff), son Steven Guggenheimer (Nicola), grandchildren Cathy and Andy Cardinal and Jack and Rene Guggenheimer.
She was buried at the Riverside National Cemetery on December 31st with Rabbi Mark Goldfarb presiding.
Donations can be made in her name to the Paralyzed Veterans of America Foundation:
https://pva.org/ or to the charity of your choosing including those that support the arts and also cancer research and treatment.
The family wishes to thank all of those who leant their support during this trying time. A celebration is planned sometime in the future.
