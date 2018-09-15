Denise Jeannette (Schmidt) Rodriguez, 55, passed away on September 9, 2018. A three-time brain cancer survivor from her youth, Denise had a deep faith in Jesus Christ, a wry sense of a humor, and a zest for life expressed through her sparking blue eyes. She loved music, arts and crafts, and children. And children loved her. Throughout her life, she was a beloved auntie, babysitter, and Sunday School teacher.
She graduated from Hoover High School in Fresno California, where she was active in Madrigals, Concert Choir, and a frequent soloist in her church youth choir. During her young adult life, she lived in Germany and traveled widely throughout Western Europe. She moved to Santa Maria in 1994 and earned a AA degree in early childhood development from Allan Hancock College, which led to working at Calvary Chapel preschool. She volunteered at the CareNet Pregnancy Crisis Center. Denise married Michael Rodriguez in May 2002. Denise and Mike enjoyed camping and fishing at Lopez Lake, and outings to Pismo Beach and Solvang. Denise and Mike are members of Pacific Christian Center.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years; Mike Rodriguez of Santa Maria; her father and stepmother, Hal and Sandy Schmidt of Orcutt; her brother Randy (Donella) Schmidt of Vancouver, Washington; and her sister Stefanie Schmidt (Irving Lachow) of McLean, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Schmidt, of Fresno, California. Denise was a posthumous donor to the UCLA Human Brain Bank for medical research.
We thank her caregivers at Marian Extended Care and the medical team at Mission Hope Cancer Center. We also thank Pacific Christian Center for their ministry in the extended care facility, in which Denise and Mike have been active participants. We also thank our God and Savior Jesus Christ for the hope we have that Denise is with her Savior in glory.
Condolences can be sent to Michael Rodriguez at P.O. Box 1346, Santa Maria, CA 93456.
A celebration of Denise's life will take place at Saturday, September 22 at 11 am at Pacific Christian Center, 3435 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, 93455. A reception will follow at 12:45 pm on Saturday, September 22 at Grace Baptist Church, 605 East McCoy (College & McCoy), Santa Maria, 93455. Denise's family is requesting that attendees wear Denise's favorite colors, pink and purple.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
